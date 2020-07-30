FOCUS: Coronavirus Response Marred by National-Local Standoff

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's declaration of a state of emergency over the coronavirus epidemic in April heightened expectations that detailed measures could be taken swiftly to handle the crisis.

Such expectations were quickly dashed, however, as the declaration, made under the revised special measures law to deal with the epidemic, led to a tug of war between the central government and the country's 47 prefectures over who has the authority to implement prevention measures.

Prefectural governors are now proposing that the law be revised again to resolve the confusion.

