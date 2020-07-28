Japanese Astronaut Hoshide to Leave for ISS Next Spring

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide will leave for the International Space Station aboard a new U.S. spacecraft next spring, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, said Tuesday.

Hoshide, 51, will stay at the ISS for some six months where he will become the second Japanese to be in command, after Koichi Wakata, 56.

Initially, Hoshide was scheduled to leave for the ISS around May this year. But the plan was postponed, due chiefly to a delay in the new spacecraft development.

The spacecraft, Crew Dragon, was developed by Space Exploration Technologies Corp., better known as SpaceX. A test spacecraft carrying two U.S. astronauts successfully docked with the ISS in May.

Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi, 55, is set to join the first operational mission of the Crew Dragon spacecraft to be launched as early as the second half of September. The second operational mission will carry Hoshide to the ISS.

