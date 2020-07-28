Eisai, DeNA Codevelop Anti-Dementia App

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese pharmaceutical manufacturer Eisai Co. <4523> and online service developer DeNA Co. <2432> said Tuesday they have jointly developed a smartphone app that encourages good health practices for preventing dementia.

The Easiit app keeps records of how far users walk, their diet, sleep patterns and weight, and displays personalized recommendations including suggestions for exercise such as "walk 4,000 steps."

For easy diet management, the app automatically classifies food and measures calories when users upload meal photos. Users get Easiit miles, which can be exchanged for prizes such as gift cards.

The app is free of charge and is available for Apple Inc.'s iOS devices from Tuesday. The version for devices running on Google Inc.'s Android platform will be released in late August.

This winter, a paid version with upgraded services will be released.

