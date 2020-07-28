JAL Stops Recruitment Activities for FY 2021 Hiring

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan Airlines <9201>, or JAL, said Tuesday that it has decided to stop most recruitment activities for the hiring of new graduates in fiscal 2021, considering worsened business conditions due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The JAL group initially planned to employ about 1,700 new graduates, including as cabin attendants, in the next fiscal year. But it has suspended most of the recruitment plan amid the uncertain business outlook and will not restart it now.

The major Japanese air carrier will still proceed with the recruitment of about 80 new graduates, including a quota for the disabled, for pilots and other jobs. It will not cancel informal job offers already issued to about 150 people.

ANA Holdings Inc. <9202>, JAL's domestic rival, has also decided to cancel its recruitment plan for fiscal 2021.

