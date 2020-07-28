JTB, NEC Unit Tie Up to Provide Vacant Hotel Rooms for Teleworkers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--JTB Corp. and NEC Solution Innovators Ltd. said Tuesday they will launch an office-sharing service for teleworkers utilizing vacant hotel rooms in Tokyo and surrounding areas at the end of August.

With the service, the major Japanese travel agency and the NEC Corp. <6701> unit aim to meet the increasing demand for teleworking amid the coronavirus crisis and, at the same time, help improve earnings at hotels suffering from falling occupancy rates.

Employees of businesses signed up for the service can make reservations on smartphones to use vacant conference rooms at hotels as shared offices, or use guest rooms privately.

Using a coworking space will cost 220 yen per 15 minutes. No contract fees will be charged.

The two companies plan to expand the service to Nagoya and Osaka by the end of March next year and to the remaining parts of the country by March 2023.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]