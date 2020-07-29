Bodyguard of Japan Defense Minister Found with Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 29 (Jiji Press)--A male bodyguard of Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono has been confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus, it was learned.

A polymerase chain reaction test conducted on Kono on Tuesday found that the minister is not infected with the virus, Defense Ministry sources said, adding that he is slated to continue working as usual on Wednesday and later.

The bodyguard was on duty to guard the minister on Monday morning and then worked on night duty at the Metropolitan Police Department of Tokyo, the sources said.

After leaving the MPD on Tuesday morning following the end of the night duty, the bodyguard developed symptoms such as a fever of over 38 degrees Celsius and a problem with his sense of taste.

He was confirmed with the virus in a test carried out at a facility in Tokyo later in the day, the sources said. The bodyguard was wearing a face mask when he was at work, according to the sources.

