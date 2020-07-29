Research Team Grows Bacteria from 100-M.-Year-Old Layer

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 29 (Jiji Press)--A research team has succeeded in growing bacteria found in a stratum dated to the mid-Cretaceous period some 100 million years ago in the deep sea floor of the South Pacific Ocean.

The team of researchers, including those from the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology, Kochi University in the western Japan prefecture of Kochi and the University of Rhode Island in the United States, supplied nutrients to bacteria put in closed containers.

The study was published on Tuesday's edition of the British journal Nature Communications.

About 100 million years ago, dinosaurs were flourishing on Earth.

"We want to unravel the mechanism of how microorganism survived without having enough nutrients," said Yuki Morono, chief researcher of JAMSTEC. "It's a mystery whether (microorganism) stopped evolving for 100 million years."

