Japan Opposition Camp Demands Extra Diet Session

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese opposition parties demanded Wednesday that an extraordinary session of the Diet, the country's parliament, be convened early in response to a resurgence in novel coronavirus cases and recent heavy rain disasters in many regions of the nation.

Jun Azumi, Diet affairs chief of the major opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, made the request at a meeting with Hiroshi Moriyama, head of Diet affairs of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Moriyama told Azumi that he will convey the opposition demand to the government. But the administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is likely to reject the request, sources familiar with the situation said.

Moriyama said that he wants to talk with Azumi about a proposal to continue off-session Diet debates when they meet again on Aug. 5.

At a meeting earlier on Wednesday, the Diet affairs chiefs of the CDPJ and other opposition parties agreed that an extra Diet session should be held. Opposition parties plan to hold a meeting among their leaders later this week, aiming to demand an extra session based on Article 53 of the Constitution.

