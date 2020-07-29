Mogami River Floods Force Over 2,400 to Evacuate in Yamagata

Newsfrom Japan

Yamagata, July 29 (Jiji Press)--Heavy rain caused floods at four locations in the middle reaches of Mogami River in Yamagata Prefecture from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning, forcing more than 2,400 local residents to evacuate.

In the northeastern Japan prefecture, 88 houses had been inundated as of 7 a.m. (10 p.m. Tuesday GMT). In the city of Sakata, a woman in her 90s suffered a bone fracture in her right knee during evacuation.

As of 8:30 a.m., a total of 2,438 people were staying at 180 evacuation shelters in 31 municipalities in Yamagata.

"We'll respond quickly after grasping the damage situation as soon as possible," Yamagata Governor Mieko Yoshimura told a meeting of the prefectural government's disaster response headquarters.

