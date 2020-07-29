Court Recognizes "Black Rain" Victims as Hibakusha

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, July 29 (Jiji Press)--A district court on Wednesday recognized 84 residents of Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, as suffering health damage from their exposure to so-called radioactive black rain that fell in the immediate aftermath of the Aug. 6, 1945, U.S. atomic bombing.

Hiroshima District Court presiding judge Yoshiyuki Takashima ordered local authorities to issue hibakusha certificates to the residents.

The plaintiffs were living outside an area subject to black rain relief at the time of the bombing. The court ruling, if finalized, may lead to more people being recognized as hibakusha.

The area, designated by the Japanese government under the atomic-bomb survivors' assistance law, is located northwest of the epicenter of the bombing. It measures some 19 kilometers in length and some 11 kilometers in width.

Residents of the area can have full medical checkups for free. If they are found to have cancer or other illnesses, they are given hibakusha certificates.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]