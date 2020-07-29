Japan's Daily Coronavirus Tally Tops 1,000 for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 29 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new cases of the novel coronavirus came to 1,071 in Japan on Wednesday, the first-ever figure above 1,000 in the Asian country.

The nationwide tally includes 221 new cases in Osaka Prefecture and 167 in Aichi Prefecture, record highs for the western and central prefectures, respectively.

Furthermore, a man in his 40s was confirmed positive for the virus in the northeastern prefecture of Iwate on the day. Iwate had been the last remaining Japan prefecture with no coronavirus case.

In Tokyo the same day, the metropolitan government reported 250 new coronavirus cases.

The daily count of new infections in the Japanese capital exceeded 100 for the 21st consecutive day, with the cumulative number of confirmed coronavirus cases there rising to 11,861.

