Japan Govt Rejected Advice to Delay “Go To Travel” Program

Tokyo, July 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government rejected advice to postpone a decision on the Go To Travel tourism promotion program, the head of a government team on coronavirus countermeasures said Wednesday.

Shigeru Omi, head of the coronavirus subcommittee under a government expert panel, made the remark at a parliamentary committee meeting in response to a question from Motohisa Furukawa of the opposition Democratic Party for the People.

“I advised the government to put off its decision as I saw a need to prepare a convincing explanation backed by evidence by analyzing the results of epidemiological research” into Japan’s coronavirus infection situation, Omi said.

But the advice was not accepted, he added.

Based on discussions at the subcommittee on July 16, the government decided to start Go To Travel on July 22, excluding trips to and from Tokyo. The program is intended to support the tourism industry through government-subsidized discounts and vouchers.

