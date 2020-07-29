Japan, China to Seek Early Reopening of Mutual Travel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, agreed Wednesday to start working together for reopening travel between their countries.

The agreement to seek early easing of travel restrictions, particularly on business people, to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus was made during telephone talks held at the request of Beijing.

Motegi and Wang also reaffirmed the importance of the Japanese and Chinese governments swiftly and openly sharing knowlege and findings about the virus and continuing mutual cooperation in internationally implementing public health measures.

Taking up the issue of Chinese coast guard ships’ repeated intrusions into Japan’s territorial waters around the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands, Motegi called for China’s prudence.

He also voiced Japan’s concern over Beijing’s moves to tighten its control of Hong Kong, including the imposition of a national security law in the terriotry.

