Japan Govt’s Workation Promotion Meets with Doubts

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government’s efforts to promote workation, or teleworking from resorts, to support the nation’s ailing tourism industry have met with doubts over whether the practice will spread.

Through the efforts, the government hopes to stir up slumping tourism demand while encouraging teleworking, which has begun to catch on in Japan as a coronavirus prevention measure.

“The government wants to put efforts into promoting it as a new way of traveling and working,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference Wednesday.

Behind the government’s enthusiasm for workation is the plight of the tourism industry.

At a meeting of a government task force for tourism promotion Monday, Suga explained that the number of domestic public transport users has fallen to around 30 pct of the year-before level while hotel occupancy rates have tanked to 10 pct.

