Japan to Ease Re-Entry Rules on Foreign Residents on Aug. 5

Tokyo, July 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will allow foreign business people and students with residency status in Japan to re-enter the country under certain conditions, starting on Aug. 5, the Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

Currently, foreign residents of Japan are not allowed to re-enter in principle once they travel to countries subject to Tokyo's coronavirus travel ban. But re-entry will be allowed for those who leave Japan with re-entry permissions.

The conditions include testing negative for the coronavirus through a polymerase chain reaction test conducted within 72 hours of leaving for Japan.

Such foreign residents will be required to undergo another PCR test upon arrival and self-quarantine for two weeks.

