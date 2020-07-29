Japan to Ease Re-Entry Rules on Foreign Residents on Aug. 5
Newsfrom JapanSociety Lifestyle Politics
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, July 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will allow foreign business people and students with residency status in Japan to re-enter the country under certain conditions, starting on Aug. 5, the Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.
Currently, foreign residents of Japan are not allowed to re-enter in principle once they travel to countries subject to Tokyo's coronavirus travel ban. But re-entry will be allowed for those who leave Japan with re-entry permissions.
The conditions include testing negative for the coronavirus through a polymerase chain reaction test conducted within 72 hours of leaving for Japan.
Such foreign residents will be required to undergo another PCR test upon arrival and self-quarantine for two weeks.
END
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]