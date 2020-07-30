Evangelion Unit-01 Attraction to Open in Kyoto

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, July 30 (Jiji Press)--An attraction featuring a replica of Evangelion Unit-01 from the popular Japanese anime series “Neon Genesis Evangelion” will be launched at a studio theme park in the western Japan city of Kyoto.

The attraction at Toei Kyoto Studio Park was shown to the media on Wednesday.

Visitors will be able to stand on the palm of the half-body replica measuring some 15 meters tall.

They can also go into the cockpit, called entry plug, to measure their “synchronization rate” with the cyborg.

A pool filled with red fluid, where the Evangelion unit is stored in the anime series, was also created.

