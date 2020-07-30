1 Killed, 18 Injured in Northeastern Japan Restaurant Explosion

Newsfrom Japan

Koriyama, Fukushima Pref., July 30 (Jiji Press)--An explosion occurred at a restaurant in the city of Koriyama, Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, on Thursday, killing a man and injuring 18 other people, local police and fire authorities said.

Gas leaks are believed to have caused the explosion at the “shabushabu” Japanese hot pot restaurant, according to the Fukushima prefectural police department, which is investigating details of the accident.

The body of the male victim, corporate worker Hiroshi Furukawa, 50, was found at the restaurant facing a highway.

Of the 18 injured people, two women in their 40s were severely wounded but were not in serious condition. The remaining 16 sustained minor injuries.

A passer-by reported the sound of an explosion in an emergency phone call to police around 9 a.m. (midnight Wednesday GMT). The blast destroyed the one-story building of the restaurant, which was run by a unit of Colowide Co. <7616>.

