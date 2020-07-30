At Least 11 Injured in Apparent Explosion in Northeastern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Koriyama, Fukushima Pref., July 30 (Jiji Press)--At least 11 people were injured in an apparent explosion in the city of Koriyama, Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, on Thursday morning, local firefighters said.

They were sent to hospital, with one or more of them seen to have suffered serious injuries.

A pedestrian reported to authorities around 9 a.m. (midnight Wednesday GMT) that a sound of an explosion was heard. An explosion occurred near a restaurant in the city, according to fire authorities.

