N. Korea Fired Cruise Missile in Early July: Media

Seoul, July 30 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired a cruise missile toward the Sea of Japan from around Sondok in the eastern province of South Hamgyong on July 4, the major South Korean daily Dong-A Ilbo reported Thursday.

The missile flew several hundred kilometers and fell into the sea, which sits between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, according to a Dong-A Ilbo report from Washington.

If the report is true, it was the first missile launch by North Korea since the country fired short-range cruise missiles in April.

A U.S. government source told the newspaper that the latest firing is believed to be a development test for improving missile performance, explaining that the launch was intended to confirm the accuracy of the missile.

Given that July 4 is Independence Day in the United States, North Korea’s missile firing may be a warning to Washington, pundits said.

