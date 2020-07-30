Izumisano to Resume Giving Return Gifts under Donation System

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, July 30 (Jiji Press)--Izumisano will start the distribution of return gifts to donors under Japan's new "furusato nozei" hometown donation system on Thursday, the western Japan city said.

As its first gift under the revamped system, the city in Osaka Prefecture said that it prepared locally-made Senshu towels, which are known for their good water absorption capabilities.

The city does not plan on running a campaign of handing out Amazon.com gift cards as it did under the old system.

The restart will come after Izumisano won a lawsuit against the central government over the donation system last month. The furusato nozei system allows taxpayers to make donations to local governments of their choice and receive tax cuts and gifts in return.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Izumisano Mayor Hiroyasu Chiyomatsu said, "It makes me emotional to see our city's return to the system after our long war against the internal affairs ministry."

