Nagasaki to Urge World to Share Nuke Issues

Newsfrom Japan

Nagasaki, July 30 (Jiji Press)--This year’s Nagasaki Peace Declaration will call on global citizens to take the issue of nuclear weapons elimination as their own problem, Nagasaki Mayor Tomihisa Taue said Thursday.

The declaration will be read out by the mayor at an annual peace memorial ceremony to be held on Aug. 9, which marks the 75th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of the southwestern Japan city of Nagasaki.

It will also express a sense of crisis about the current international situation tilting against nuclear disarmament, according to its outline disclosed by Taue at a press conference.

People around the world will be urged to return to the basic thought about eliminating nuclear weapons, Taue said, adding that they will also be asked to think about it as a common challenge, just as they do in the ongoing fight against the novel coronavirus. The declaration will convey the misery of the atomic bombing and thoughts of hibakusha, or atomic bomb survivors, by citing a note by composer and hibakusha Fumio Kino.

For the first time in the annual ceremony, some 10 seconds will be allotted for participants to applaud hibakusha in a show of respect and gratitude to them for having told their stories over decades.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]