Japan to OK Electric Scooters on Bike Lanes in Some Regions

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's National Public Safety Commission decided on Thursday to allow electric kick scooters to be used also on bicycle lanes in areas where scooter-sharing services are approved.

The commission hopes to introduce the special exception as early as September after seeking public opinions. At present, the scooters can be used only on roadways.

According to the National Police Agency, three businesses are planning to seek approval for their scooter-sharing services.

The companies plan to launch the services as early as October in Setagaya, Shinjuku and Chiyoda wards in Tokyo, as well as the city of Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo, and the southwestern Japan city of Fukuoka.

The services will use scooters that weigh 15-30 kilograms and can reach a maximum speed of 20 kilometers per hour.

