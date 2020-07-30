Japan Logs Over 1,300 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan logged 1,305 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, topping the previous day's 1,261 new cases to hit another daily record high.

In Tokyo alone, a record 367 people were newly confirmed positive for the virus, which is responsible for the COVID-19 respiratory illness.

The Japanese capital's new record is believed to reflect coronavirus testing on a record 5,818 cases conducted on Monday. It takes around three days before test results come out.

Of the 367 newly infected people, 147 are in their 20s and 89 in their 30s, jointly accounting for about 60 pct of the total. Meanwhile, 53 of them are in their 40s, and 30 in their 50s, according to the metropolitan government.

"While infections are spreading widely, it's a challenge to contain infections among people in their 20s to 30s," a metropolitan government official said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]