Tokyo Confirms Record 367 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--The number of novel coronavirus cases newly confirmed in Tokyo on Thursday stood at 367, the highest daily total ever in the Japanese capital, edging out the previous record of 366 cases marked on July 23, the metropolitan government said.

The new record is believed to reflect coronavirus testing on a record 5,818 cases conducted on Monday. It takes around three days before test results come out.

Of the 367 newly infected people, 147 are in their 20s and 89 in their 30s, jointly accounting for about 60 pct of the total. Meanwhile, 53 of them are in their 40s, and 30 in their 50s.

