Tokyo to Ask Bars, Karaoke Parlors to Close Early

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government Thursday decided to ask local eating and drinking establishments offering alcoholic drinks and karaoke parlors to close by 10 p.m., following the recent resurgence of coronavirus infections.

The measure, decided at a meeting of the metropolitan government's COVID-19 response task force, will be in place from Monday until Aug. 31.

The metropolitan government will pay 200,000 yen each to small businesses that comply with the request if they display a special sticker granted to those taking required precautions against the virus.

"The situation is critical. We fear explosive growth in infections," Governor Yuriko Koike told a news conference after the meeting.

"The metropolitan government needs to consider issuing its own state of emergency declaration," she stressed.

