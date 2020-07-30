Japan Top Court Finds GPS Tracking of Cars Not Spying

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Supreme Court ruled Thursday that GPS monitoring of cars does not constitute spying banned by the stalker regulation law, turning down appeals by public prosecutors.

The top court's First Petty Bench issued the ruling in the trials of two criminal cases over the use of GPS devices on cars to track the activities of targets.

High court rulings on the cases, which found such monitoring activities not spying, will become final.

The Supreme Court said that illegal spying is an act of monitoring targets' activities near their homes and other places where they regularly stay.

The high court rulings had limited illegal spying to the direct monitoring of targets, such as by visual observation, and said remote monitoring by GPS devices cannot be punished by the law.

