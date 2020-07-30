LDP Seeks Improved Missile Defense Capability in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--A study team set up by Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Thursday proposed that the country acquire the capability to block ballistic missiles even in enemy territory.

The country should consider the matter within the scope of the Constitution, said the team, led by former Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera.

The team came up with the proposal in response to improved missile technology in countries such as North Korea.

The LDP team will submit the proposal to the Japanese government as soon as early next week.

In 2017, the LDP proposed that the country obtain the capability to strike enemy bases, drawing concerns that the possession of such an ability could be regarded as holding a pre-emptive attack capability.

