1 Killed, 19 Injured in Fukushima Restaurant Blast

Koriyama, Fukushima Pref., July 30 (Jiji Press)--An explosion occurred at a restaurant in the city of Koriyama, Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, on Thursday, killing a man and injuring 19 other people, local police and fire authorities said.

Gas leaks are believed to have caused the explosion at the "shabushabu" Japanese hot pot restaurant, according to the Fukushima prefectural police department.

The body of the male victim, Hiroshi Furukawa, 50, was found at the restaurant facing a highway.

Two women in their 40s were severely wounded but the injuries are not life-threatening. The remaining 17 sustained minor injuries.

The blast destroyed the one-story building of the restaurant, which was undergoing refurbishment in preparation for reopening following a coronavirus-related shutdown. Furukawa was responsible for interior finish work.

