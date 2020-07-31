Virus Infections Accelerating in Some Regions in Japan: Panel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 31 (Jiji Press)--Novel coronavirus infection is picking up the pace in some regions in Japan, a health ministry advisory board has said.

The situation in the regions requires caution, the board said at a meeting on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the panel showed the view that infections are recently increasing mainly in urban areas but that the pace of increase is somewhat milder than in March and April.

Across Japan, the number of infection cases reported in the week to Wednesday came to 4.88 per population of 100,000. The figure stood at 12.98 in Tokyo, 11.23 in the western prefecture of Osaka, 9.05 in the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka, 8.89 in the central prefecture of Aichi and 8.12 in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, the board said, noting that the virus is spreading at an accelerated pace in the prefectures.

The number of patients with severe symptoms is on the gradual increase, standing at 54 nationwide as of July 22, the panel noted. Tokyo had 22 severely ill patients as of Wednesday.

