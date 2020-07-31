Japan Opposition Parties Call for Extra Diet Session

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 31 (Jiji Press)--Four Japanese opposition parties urged the government on Friday to convene an extraordinary session of the Diet, the country's parliament, immediately to address a series of challenges, including the continuing novel coronavirus crisis and recent heavy rain disasters.

The demand, based on Article 53 of the Constitution, was submitted by executives of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the Democratic Party for the People, the Japanese Communist Party and the Social Democratic Party through Tadamori Oshima, speaker of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet.

The parties are claiming that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe needs to explain his government's responses to the virus crisis and the natural disasters.

But the government and the ruling camp, led by the Liberal Democratic Party, are reluctant to accept the demand as they hope to prevent the Abe administration from being grilled over the issues by the opposition side.

"While Japan is facing an unprecedented crisis, the government is neglecting its responsibility by not holding an extraordinary Diet session," Jun Azumi, Diet affairs chief of the CDPJ, told reporters.

