Youths Prefer Consultations via Email, Social Media: Report

Tokyo, July 31 (Jiji Press)--Young people in Japan prefer to use email and social media over face-to-face talks in consulting about issues they worry about, including interpersonal relationships, a government survey has found.

According to the 2020 white paper on children and youths, adopted at a cabinet meeting Friday, the proportion of respondents in the survey who said they want to use email and social media when seeking advice and support from public consultation services and experts stood at 30.8 pct and 26.4 pct, respectively.

The proportion came to 22.6 pct for people who said they will use telephone and to 21.0 pct for those who said they will choose to visit a consultation facility for face-to-face talks.

The proportion of people aged 15-19 who said they will use social media was especially high, at 32.2 pct, overwhelming the 18.4 pct hoping to consult directly at a facility.

Meanwhile, 11.1 pct of all respondents said they do not want to use such consultation services.

