Japan Excess Deaths in Jan.-April Total 138 at Most: Study

Tokyo, July 31 (Jiji Press)--The number of excess deaths between January and April amid the COVID-19 outbreak is estimated to be up to 138 in Japan, a health ministry study showed Friday.

Excess deaths refer to the number of deaths above what is expected based on past data. The number is believed to include deaths resulting from the novel coronavirus as well as other causes.

The number of excess deaths stood below the total number of coronavirus-related deaths as of the end of April, which surpassed 400.

This may mean that a large number of deaths expected for the period did not happen, as indicated by a decrease in deaths from traffic accidents due to the trend to stay home amid the epidemic.

European countries and the United States saw large numbers of excess deaths as the virus spread.

