Tokyo's New Coronavirus Cases Reach 400 for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 31 (Jiji Press)--At least 400 cases of novel coronavirus infection were confirmed in Tokyo on Friday, metropolitan government sources said.

This is the first time that the daily count in the Japanese capital has reached 400. The number topped 100 for the 23rd straight day.

After 367 cases of infection, then an all-time high, were reported on Thursday, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said the same day that the metropolitan government will ask local eating and drinking establishments serving alcoholic drinks to close by 10 p.m., from Monday through Aug. 31.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]