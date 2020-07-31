Osaka Pref. to Request Biz Suspensions in Virus-Hit Area

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, July 31 (Jiji Press)--The Osaka prefectural government decided Friday to ask some eating and drinking establishments in the Minami entertainment district of Osaka, the capital of the western Japan prefecture, to suspend operations, in the fight against the new coronavirus.

The prefectural government will have the business suspensions in place for the period between Thursday next week and Aug. 20, through cooperation with the Osaka city government.

Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura initially sought to have the suspensions from next Wednesday, but the prefecture decided to delay the start for one day for preparations.

Subject to the requests will be establishments with hospitality services and "izakaya" dining bars with poor countermeasures that do not display the prefectural government's sticker certifying that adequate infection prevention steps have been taken.

The prefectural government plans to expand the target area if its medical system is nearing capacity.

