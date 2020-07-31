Over 1,500 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed a record 1,581 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, the third consecutive day above 1,000.

The previous daily high of 1,305 new cases was recorded only on Thursday.

Tokyo confirmed 463 new cases, its first above 400. The previous record of 367 cases was marked on Thursday.

Of Tokyo's new cases, 212 are in their 20s and 120 in their 30s, jointly accounting for about 70 pct of the total, while 27 are in their 60s and 12 in their 70s to 80s, according to the metropolitan government.

"Infections are also spreading among people in their 60s or older, who have higher risks of developing severe symptoms," Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said. "We have no time to lose."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]