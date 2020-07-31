Tokyo Confirms Record 463 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 31 (Jiji Press)--The number of novel coronavirus infection cases newly confirmed in Tokyo on Friday came to 463, the highest daily total ever in the Japanese capital, the metropolitan government said.

The daily count in the Japanese capital eclipsed the previous record of 367 cases marked the day before. The figure exceeded 100 for the 23rd straight day.

Elsewhere in the country, the central Japan prefecture of Aichi confirmed a record 193 new cases.

The southernmost prefecture of Okinawa reported 71 new cases, rewriting its record high for the fifth consecutive day.

Niigata Prefecture in central Japan saw a record eight cases. Of them, four were employees of a hostess bar in the capital city of Niigata and its suppliers. The other four people were university students who went to a club during their trip to the western prefecture of Osaka.

