Japan to Lift Restrictions on Resale of Face Masks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 31 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese health ministry said Friday it plans to lift restrictions on resale of face masks and alcoholic sanitizers as early as August.

The restrictions have been in place since March for face masks and since May for alcoholic sanitizers to address the practice of reselling them at high prices amid shortages caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“Supplies of both products have increased drastically to make them available at stores,” health minister Katsunobu Kato said at a press conference.

“We’ll consider imposing the restrictions again without hesitation if it becomes difficult again for people to purchase the products due to bulk purchases for reselling at high prices,” Kato said.

The restrictions were imposed under the law on emergency measures to stabilize people’s daily lives. Offenders face a prison term of up to one year or a fine of up to one million yen.

