No Typhoon Occurs in July for First Time Ever

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 31 (Jiji Press)--Not a single typhoon occurred in July, the first such case since the Japan Meteorological Agency started taking records in 1951.

This year, only two typhoons have occurred, one on May 12 in waters east of the Philippines and the other on June 12 in the South China Sea.

This marked the second-lowest number of typhoons for a period through the end of July after only one occurred in 1998.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]