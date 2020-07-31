Japan Foreign Min. to Enhance Dispute Settlement Capabilities

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Foreign Ministry said Friday it will set up a new division to settle economic disputes with other countries under World Trade Organization rules and bilateral economic partnership agreements.

The division will be created at the International Legal Affairs Bureau on Monday. Instead, the Economic Affairs Bureau's International Trade and Investment Dispute Settlement Division will be abolished.

The reorganization is aimed at concentrating officials with expertise in international law and settlement of economic disputes at the legal affairs bureau, which also deals with International Court of Justice matters.

Japan finds it "increasingly important to settle disputes under EPAs and investment accords" as well as WTO rules, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said at a press conference Friday.

The ministry's move came on the heels of the WTO's decision Wednesday to set up a dispute settlement panel at Seoul's request over Japan's tightening of controls on semiconductor material exports to South Korea in July last year.

