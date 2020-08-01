Autumn Election Speculation Recedes amid Coronavirus Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--Speculation over Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe calling a snap election this autumn is thought to be on the decline within the government amid the nationwide resurgence in novel coronavirus infections.

As the daily number of new infection cases in Tokyo has exceeded 400 and infections have also increased elsewhere in the nation, senior officials of the government and ruling parties are rejecting the possibility of Abe dissolving the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament.

Abe himself is said to be cautious about an early dissolution of the Lower House amid calls for efforts to contain the virus crisis.

The window of time in which the prime minister can call a general election is narrowing, as Abe's tenure as president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party ends in September 2021 and Lower House lawmakers' terms end the following month.

Some had predicted that Abe will dissolve the Lower House as early as September and hold an election the following month, but momentum for such a plan is not growing due to the uncertainty over the COVID-19 epidemic.

