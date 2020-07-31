Pfizer to Supply 120 M. Doses of Coronavirus Vaccine to Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 31 (Jiji Press)--Pfizer Inc. has agreed to supply Japan with 120 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine by the end of June next year, the Japanese health ministry said Friday.

The amount is enough to vaccinate 60 million people as the vaccine is designed to be administered twice.

The supply from the U.S. pharmaceutical firm will “prevent the spread of the coronavirus and help reassure people,” health minister Katsunobu Kato told reporters.

“We’ll make continued efforts to provide safe and effective vaccines to Japanese people at an early date,” Kato said. He did not disclose the value of the deal with Pfizer.

Pfizer has been developing a vaccine in cooperation with a German biopharmaceutical company. A clinical trial of the vaccine entered a late stage in July.

