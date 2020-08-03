Japan Launching One-Stop Services for Death-Linked Procedures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--Municipalities around Japan are setting up one-stop services for administrative procedures related to the deaths of residents, which involve many local government departments.

With a single point of contact for the procedures, including those related to pensions, health and other public insurance and taxes, municipalities hope to reduce the burden of bereaved relatives, who usually have to visit one department after another. Such services also help reduce omissions of procedures.

In May, the central government started offering a support system for municipalities hoping to introduce such services. Dozens of applications have been filed.

A one-stop service for death-related procedures was first introduced in Beppu, Oita Prefecture, southwestern Japan, in May 2016. By the end of March 2020, at least 24 municipalities had similar services.

The names and details of the services differ, but all are aimed at making it easier to finish the procedures that the kin of the deceased must complete.

