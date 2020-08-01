Japanese Arrive in Bangkok on Special Flight

Newsfrom Japan

Bangkok, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese nationals aboard a special flight from Japan arrived in Bangkok on Friday for the first time since the outbreak of the new coronavirus, as Thailand plans to gradually open its boarder for Japanese business people.

About 120 Japanese passengers were aboard the first flight, which was allowed to carry people without Thai nationality. A special flight from Japan will be operated once a week in August.

The Thai government is moving to ease its restrictions on the entry of foreigners after coronavirus infection has subsided in the Southeast Asian country.

Those who are allowed to get on board the special flights are individuals with work permits from Thailand and their families, as well as students studying in the country. They are required to spend two weeks in quarantine after arrival.

Lots of Japanese people want to travel to Thailand, which hosts many Japanese businesses. The second special flight, scheduled on Friday, has already been fully reserved.

