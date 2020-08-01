Kabukiza Theatre Reopens after 5-Month Closure

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--The Kabukiza Theatre held its first show in five months on Saturday, lifting the suspension of performances introduced as a measure to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Audiences were reduced to half the size of ordinary times to prevent the spread of the virus at the "August at the Kabukiza Theatre" show, which runs through Aug. 26 at the theater in Tokyo's Ginza district.

The show has different performers in each of its four parts, and spectators are also switched out after every part.

"I understand how necessary (kabuki) is after not seeing it for months," said a 58-year-old male spectator, who was the first to arrive at the theater. He said he has been a kabuki fan for 20 years.

A woman in her 20s who visited from Kyoto, western Japan, for the show, said, "I feel safe at the Kabukiza Theatre but not on city streets, so I will go home quickly today."

