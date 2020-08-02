Picture Book by JAL Accident Widow Translated into English

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--The widow of a victim in the 1985 crash of a Japan Airlines <9201> jumbo jet published in July an English translation of a picture book about her family.

Machiko Taniguchi, a 72-year-old resident of Minoo, Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, hopes the book, "My Papa's Persimmon Tree," will have people all over the world, including children, cherish everyday life.

Her husband, Masakatsu, then 40, was on his way home from the funeral of a superior at work in Tokyo when the accident occurred. A memo telling Machiko to take care of their children was found in the pocket of his pants at the crash site.

Machiko, who was a homemaker, began working as a landlord for an apartment and raised her two sons, who were 13 and 9 at the time of the crash on Aug. 12, 1985, the world's deadliest single-aircraft accident, in which 520 passengers and crew members died.

In 2016, she published a book with Kazuhiro Teishima, an illustrator friend. The project was inspired by Taniguchi's granddaughter, who upon visiting the crash site on the Osutaka ridge in the village of Ueno, Gunma Prefecture, north of Tokyo, said she wanted to have met her grandfather.

