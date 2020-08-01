Coronavirus Cases Top 1,500 for Second Day in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--A total of 1,531 new cases of novel coronavirus infection were confirmed across Japan on Saturday, with the daily tally topping 1,500 for the second consecutive day following a record 1,581 cases registered the previous day.

The daily number exceeded 1,000 for the fourth straight day.

In Tokyo, 472 people tested positive for the virus, rewriting the record high for the third consecutive day.

Record high cases were found in Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, with 74 cases, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, with 73, Nara Prefecture, western Japan, with 19, Nagasaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, with 13, and Mie Prefecture, central Japan, with 11.

The central prefecture of Aichi reported its second-highest number of 181 cases, while the western prefecture of Osaka logged 195, its third highest.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]