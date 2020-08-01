Japan to Seek Expert Views over Travel between Prefectures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--Economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said Saturday that the Japanese government plans to seek opinions from experts over travel across prefectural borders amid the new coronavirus crisis ahead of the summer holiday season.

The next meeting of a government task force to combat the crisis will be an opportunity to hear from experts, Nishimura told a press conference, following the recent nationwide resurgence in the number of new infection cases.

The government's handling of the Go To Travel tourism promotion campaign, which encourages travel between prefectures, may also be on the agenda at the meeting, to be held as early as next week.

The government lifted its restriction advisory on travel across prefectural borders on June 19. But the recent spread of the virus triggered some prefectural governments to ask people not to make such trips.

On Friday, the prefectural government of Okinawa, southernmost Japan, declared a state of emergency on its own, calling on people planning to visit Okinawa from other prefectures to make "a careful decision."

