LDP Diet Affairs Chief Moriyama Marks 3rd Anniversary

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--Hiroshi Moriyama, chairman of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's Diet Affairs Committee, marked the third anniversary in office on Monday.

If he stays on, Moriyama will become the LDP's longest-serving Diet affairs chief on Sept. 3, with 1,128 days, overtaking Hidenao Nakagawa, who served in the post under the government of Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi.

Moriyama has earned the deep confidence of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga. Attention is being focused on his appointment in the reshuffle of the cabinet and the LDP leadership team that is likely to take place by the end of September.

On Friday, Moriyama effectively rejected the opposition camp's request for calling an extraordinary session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, telling reporters that it is unclear what bill should be discussed in an extra session.

His reaction reflected the cautious attitude of the prime minister's office about holding an extra session.

