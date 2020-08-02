292 New Coronavirus Cases Found in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--A total of 292 new cases of novel coronavirus infection were confirmed in Tokyo on Sunday, the metropolitan government said.

The daily infection count in the Japanese capital fell below 300 for the first time in four days, after a record 472 cases were found on Saturday.

According to the metropolitan government, people in their 20s and 30s accounted for 203, or nearly 70 pct of the total.

Nine patients were in their 70s, suggesting an increase of infection among elderly people, who are at higher risk of developing severe symptoms.

