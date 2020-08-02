Over 1,300 New Coronavirus Cases Found in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--The number of novel coronavirus infection cases confirmed across Japan totaled 1,336 on Sunday, exceeding 1,300 for the fourth consecutive day.

Tokyo confirmed 292 new cases, falling below 300 for the first time in four days, after a record 472 cases were found on Saturday.

Infection cases increased markedly in areas outside metropolitan areas.

Miyazaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, reported 30 new cases, Nagasaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, 23 cases, and Mie Prefecture, central Japan, 12 cases, all hitting daily record highs, while the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa reported 64 cases, its second-highest total.

In Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, 74 people tested positive for the virus, matching the record high marked the previous day.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]